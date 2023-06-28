‘My Home. My Peace’: OKC Nonprofit Expands Tiny Home Community; Housing More Children In Need

An Oklahoma City nonprofit has plans to help more children facing homelessness. Their tiny home community teaches independence so children can go after their dreams.

“We wanted to be a solution to that,” said Jennifer Goodrich, the president and CEO of Pivot.

Dachiana Berry feels the void of having no parents around.

"[My mom] didn’t feel stable enough to take care of me,” Berry said.

Berry has lived a life she didn’t choose. She spent her childhood in foster care that she couldn’t bear.

“I was really struggling at home with my foster parents,” Berry said.

“Nationally 50 percent of young people who age out of care find themselves homeless within the first 18 months,” Goodrich said.

Pivot is a nonprofit that helps children like Berry who need support.

“[Homelessness is] a growing problem because we don’t have affordable (housing), really, across the state.”

Pivot provides that layer of protection through grants and donations.

“I was just provided with pretty much just a start of everything,” Berry said.

Pivot will build 15 more tiny homes, saving 15 more children who leave DHS custody.

“If you don’t have a place to lay your head, or food to eat, or clothing, how can you worry about a job? How can you talk about finishing your education?” Goodrich said.

Children learn to care for themselves at Pivot.

“It teaches me that I don’t always have to have somebody around to have fun or be at peace with myself,” Berry said.

Berry has always had goals in life, but she said they feel more realistic today. Berry said her dream is to go to college and become a nurse.

“I know what I wanna do,” Berry said.

Every journey has to start somewhere.

“My home. My peace,” Berry said.

New life built from solid ground, supporting a ceiling that knows no limits.

“I really feel good right now,” Berry said. “I love it here.”



