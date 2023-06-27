Rose State College Shooting Suspect Charged With Possession Of Child Pornography

By: News 9

The suspect in the deadly shooting at Rose State College in April has been charged with possession of child porn.

Court documents said police found 87 child porn images on Brandon Morrissette's phone while searching it as part of the homicide investigation.

No court date has been set in this case, but he's due in court July 24 on the murder charge.

Police said Morrissette shot and killed RJ Long in April at Rose State College.

According to court filings Morrissette’s wife told police her husband believed she was having an affair with Long. The sobbing woman told police "that was not true and they were just friendly classmates."

