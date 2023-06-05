Police: Search Warrant Leads To Discovery Of Child Porn On Alleged Rose State Gunman's Phone

By: News 9

Police: Search Warrant Leads To Discovery Of Child Pornography On Alleged Rose State Gunman's Phone

Investigators made a discovery after a search warrant was served for the man accused of shooting and killing a student in April at Rose State College.

Midwest City Police said they found child pornography on Brandon Morrissette's cell phone.

Police said Morrissette shot and killed RJ Long because Morrissette believed his wife was having an affair with Long, her classmate.

Investigators are now presenting child porn charges to the district attorney.

