Police: Search Warrant Leads To Discovery Of Child Porn On Alleged Rose State Gunman's Phone

Monday, June 5th 2023, 5:15 pm
Investigators made a discovery after a search warrant was served for the man accused of shooting and killing a student in April at Rose State College.
Related: 1 Dead In Shooting At Rose State College; Midwest City Police Investigate
Midwest City Police said they found child pornography on Brandon Morrissette's cell phone.
Related: Suspect In Deadly Rose State College Shooting Identified
Police said Morrissette shot and killed RJ Long because Morrissette believed his wife was having an affair with Long, her classmate.
Related: Police: Rose State Shooter Believed Wife Was Having An Affair With Classmate
Investigators are now presenting child porn charges to the district attorney.
Related: Alleged Rose State Shooter Denied Bond
Related: Charges Filed Against Accused Rose State College Gunman
June 5th, 2023
June 9th, 2023
June 7th, 2023
June 28th, 2023