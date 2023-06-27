9 To Know: Tribal Compacts, Markwayne Mullin, Record-Breaking Heat

By: News 9

-

Here are the nine stories you need to know from both Oklahoma and around the world.

9 - Oklahoma Sen. MarkWayne Mullin is challenging the leader of the Teamsters union to an MMA fight in Tulsa. It came after a feisty debate in a committee continued into smack talk on Twitter. Sean O'Brien, the union boss, has yet to respond.

8 -- JPMorgan Chase will pay nearly $300 million to victims of Jeffery Epstein. The banking giant gave Epstein loans and let him withdraw large sums of cash even though the bank reportedly knew sex crimes had occurred.

7 - The trial for a former State Lawmaker charged with manslaughter is now underway. Prosecutors say Dan Kirby was driving drunk when he crashed his motorcycle last July killing his passenger Sheryl Bischel.

6 - An Oklahoma man drowns at Keystone Lake over the weekend. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Felix Aderinwale drowned while celebrating his son's birthday.

5 - The person who killed five people and pleaded guilty in a 2022 mass shooting at a LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs has been sentenced to life in prison. In court, victims in last year's attack called the shooter a "monster."

4 - A manhunt continues for a Weatherford man who Troopers say murdered a family member. OHP is looking for 20-year-old Rodolfo Sotelo. They say he stabbed a family member to death.

3 - One of the four people killed in last week's devastating tornado in Matador Texas is from Oklahoma. Texas officials say 59-year-old Randy Rolin from Purcell was in the town Wednesday when the storm moved through. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

2 - It will be a Sooner State Sizzler today and tomorrow. Lacie Swope says near record temperatures are in store. EMSA issuing their first medical heat alert of the summer.

1 - After a vote to override the Governor on tribal compacts fell one vote short, the state senate says they will re-vote. Governor Kevin Stitt vetoed bills to extend tribal tobacco tax and motor vehicle registration compacts. Senate leaders say nine members were absent for yesterday's veto override effort. Senator Greg Treat says they will try again next month.