9 To Know: Osage Casino Shooting, BB Gun Vandals, Thanksgiving Safety

Osage Nation Police and the OSBI are investigating a shooting that killed one person outside the Osage Casino near Bartlesville. Authorities say they believe the shooting is connected to an attempted theft. No names have been released. The Osage Casino Hotel says it will remain open.

Moore Police identified three men accused of shooting out more than 40 car windows with BB guns last month. Police say one of the suspects, 23-year-old Zachary Cox, admitted to police he and his friends drove around for several hours shooting at windows from a truck.

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a short-term cease-fire in order to free hostages. Over four days- the terrorist group will free 50 Israeli women and children who are being held captive. In exchange, Israel will free multiple Palestinian women and children being held in Israeli prisons.

The Enid Board of Commissioners tabled the vote on whether to publicly denounce Commissioner Judd Blevins after allegations that Blevins has previous ties to a white supremacist group. An Enid citizen group wanting to oust Blevins has collected enough signatures for a recall election. The vote could happen as early as February.

The state filed a motion in the case against the founders of Epic Charter School. Attorney General Getner Drummond is asking for a court to keep David Chaney And Ben Harris from accessing Epic Youth Service funds while the fraud and embezzlement case against them plays out. A hearing for this motion has been set for December 8th.

Oklahoma Congresswoman Stephanie Bice is helping lead a bipartisan effort for mandatory paid family leave. Congresswoman Bice says the group will hopefully have something ready to introduce by early next year

The Red Cross is highlighting food safety ahead of Thanksgiving festivities. If you're frying a turkey, make sure it's completely thawed before putting it in the deep frier. Also, make sure your cooking area is clear of towels or anything flammable.

New records reveal a close relationship between Mayor David Holt and the International Canoe Federation president, including discussions of the 2028 Olympics. Mayor Holt declined to comment for this story, but spokesperson for the LA28 games says it is still exploring options to optimize their venue plans and there are no updates at this time.