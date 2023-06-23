Man Arrested After Short Pursuit Ends When Car Crashes In Front Of Home In Oklahoma City

A short pursuit resulted in a car crashing into a home Thursday and a man behind bars.

This happened near Churchill Way and Village Drive.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said things quickly took a turn when 34-year-old Daniel Dingal spotted their cruisers.

Deputies noticed a car speeding away. That car led officers on a short pursuit.

Aaron Brilbeck with the sheriff's office said no one was injured during the pursuit, but Dingal did crash into a home in the Village before trying to get away on foot.

The sheriff's office said he had several warrants, one being possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Brilbeck said they were initially tracking someone who had outstanding warrants and they would not have even noticed Dingal if it wasn't for him speeding off.

“If you're wanted by police, you got the warrants, man up take your punishment, but risking other people's lives to try and get away. It's not worth it,” Brilbeck said.

Dingal is in custody at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

As for the person they were initially trying to track down, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said they are not in custody.