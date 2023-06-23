By: News 9

Car Crashes Into NW Oklahoma City Home After Pursuit

A short police chase resulted in a car crashing into the front of a home Thursday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City.

The crash happened near Churchill Way and Village Drive.

Oklahoma City Police took one person in custody after the crash.

No injuries were reported.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said they were trying to serve a warrant on the man when he fled the scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for details.