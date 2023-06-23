By: News 9

1 Dead Due To Injuries From March Shooting In SW Oklahoma City

-

A 60-year-old woman is dead due to injuries sustained in a shooting that happened in March, police said.

Oklahoma City Police said they responded to the scene of a shooting at around 8:55 p.m. on March 26 near Southwest 25th Street and South Western Avenue.

Police said they found two victims on scene, and they were transported to the hospital.

The suspect, 57-year-old Terry Lane, was arrested shortly after the shooting, according to police.

Investigators said they learned that the three individuals were inside of the home when the shooting happened.

Police said Lane and Teresa Doreen Zigray, the 60-year-old victim, started arguing when the suspect opened fire and shot her and the other victim.

Zigray died earlier this week due to injuries sustained in the shooting.