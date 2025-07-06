Oklahoma leaders respond to federal spending bill, eye local impacts and future growth

Oklahoma leaders weigh economic fallout of Trump’s new spending bill as $400 million in state costs loom.

By: Scott Mitchell, Graham Dowers

-

As President Donald Trump celebrated the passage of what he called his "one big beautiful bill," state leaders in Oklahoma are now assessing the implications for the state budget and its residents.

During this weekend’s edition of Your Vote Counts, panelists including host Scott Mitchell, State Sen. Paul Rosino, and former Rep. Jason Dunnington discussed the bill’s potential economic consequences and Oklahoma’s path forward.

Concerns over federal spending and transparency

The newly passed legislation spans more than 900 pages and includes provisions such as permanent extensions of the 2017 tax cuts, reductions to Medicaid and SNAP, and new work requirements for public assistance. While Republicans hailed the bill as a win for conservative priorities, panelists on both sides expressed concern about the bill’s complexity and the national debt.

“There’s more pork in the ‘big beautiful bill’ than a hot dog eating contest on the Fourth of July,” Dunnington said. “I’m not really sure anyone knows what exactly is in the bill.”

Dunnington pointed to the long-term fiscal impact. “It will increase the deficit by $4 trillion, taking us over $40 trillion of debt,” Dunnington said.

Dunnington also noted that while the public consistently expresses concern about federal overspending in polls, there is little political incentive to reduce it. “The one thing that Washington, D.C. can't do. It cannot stop itself from spending more money than it has," Dunnington said.

Impact on Oklahoma budget and agencies

Oklahoma could soon bear the financial weight of some of the bill’s changes, particularly in Medicaid and SNAP administration. Panelists said the state’s share of administrative upgrades and work requirement implementations could run as high as $400 million.

“There's going to be some software requirements and some computer things that we don't have,” said Rosino. “That's going to cost us millions and millions of dollars just to get ourselves set up.”

Rosino said he spoke with Oklahoma State Senate Appropriations Chair Chuck Hall, who confirmed that legislative leaders are already planning for budget scenarios.

“He just said, 'Please tell everyone that we are already working and trying to figure out how we're going to move forward,'” Rosino said. "'We have war-gamed this a little bit about what would happen if the states have to take a bigger share.'"

Dunnington emphasized that the bill’s reach will affect everything from health care to education.

Looking forward: Oklahoma’s growth and national role

Despite budget concerns, panelists expressed optimism about Oklahoma’s broader economic outlook.

“But one thing we do here right in the state of Oklahoma is we have a balanced budget every year,” Dunnington said. “We have elected officials, whether or not they disagree on policy, that go to the state capitol and they get things done and they do it in a balanced budget way.”

Dunnington echoed that sentiment, citing expanding industries and population growth.

“Look at what's happening in the state of Oklahoma. We are exploding in all kinds of good things. Healthcare we are now becoming a mega force in health and science," Dunnington said. "We're also becoming a big aerospace and space initiative state. That's moving us forward.”

The episode also highlighted the symbolic milestones of 249 years since U.S. independence and 117 years of Oklahoma statehood. Looking ahead to the U.S. semiquincentennial in 2026, panelists noted that Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt will chair the National Governors Association and is expected to host a major celebration.

“I think the future of Oklahoma is going to be another incredible thing to see,” Rosino said. “The first time I came to Bricktown, the only thing down there was two restaurants, and they were starting to dig a hole for a canal.”