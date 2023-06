By: News 9

State Board Of Education To Discuss Whether To Suspend Pontotoc Co. Softball Coach Over Abuse Allegations

The State Board of Education is set to meet on Thursday morning.

Board leaders will go into executive session to discuss whether to suspend a Pontotoc County softball coach, following allegations of abuse.

The board will also hear public comments at the beginning of the meeting.

Thursday's meeting is set to get underway at 9 a.m.

For more details or to read the meting agenda, Click Here.