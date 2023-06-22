Commuter Train To Connect The Metro In The Works In Edmond

Edmond, Oklahoma City, and Norman could all be connected through a rail system within the decade.

The Regional Transportation Authority of Central Oklahoma adopted these plans today.

The RTA board is discussing with the BNSF Railway to add their trains to the tracks to get people from Edmond to OKC to Norman.

“I would love to be able to park at a station near my house, get on a train and go to Norman,” said Brad Henry with RTA.

For Henry, former governor of Oklahoma, he says today’s meeting with the RTA was monumental, allowing them to take the first step to apply for federal funding.

‘We are expecting to get significant federal dollars. We have to match that to a certain degree with local dollars,” said Henry.

There are 11 potential stops, one in downtown Edmond in the city on 63rd Street and then down to a University of Oklahoma special event station.

“It will be one vote in those three cities, and if a majority of the citizens vote for it, it will pass,” said Henry.

In the next year and a half, the RTA will create a larger plan asking the public if they would like this.

If approved in the next five years, we could see construction and the possibility of hitching a ride in the next seven years.

They also approved a plan to take Oklahoma City to Tinker Air Force Base by bus, and the next project they are working on is a train to the airport.