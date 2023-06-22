Moore Launches New 911 Fire Dispatch Software To Save Time During Emergencies

-

The Moore community has a new tool to help save time during an emergency, a new software for 911 dispatchers.

The Fire Priority Dispatch System helps dispatchers ask specific questions more efficiently when they answer a call. Firefighters say the benefit is simple – it saves critical time.

Some people spend their lives protecting people inside their communities. Moore Fire Chief Greg Herbster knows a thing or two about serving his hometown.

“I’ve been here for 33 and a half years,” Herbster said. “This department is like family to me. There's no place that I'd rather be than right here."

It’s safe to say things have changed over the years.

“It’s just a night and day difference,” Herbster said.

Firefighters can do their jobs better today, and a new improvement was added to the list.

“We’re really excited about our new fire emergency dispatching software,” Herbster said.

The new tool is at the place where people call when they need help. This new computer software helps 911 dispatchers ask specific questions -- questions like where the fire is, and if people made it out.

"If they can't evacuate, we are able to give them safety questions to stay safe," said Tammy Koehn, communications director at the Moore 911 Center.

Koehn said it gets emergency crews out the door quicker with specific information.

“Save time, more efficient,” Koehn said. “Better allocation of resources.”

Dispatcher Kathleen Foss agrees.

“It’s a better way for us as dispatchers to gather information,” Foss said.

Foss’s questions help get the right people to any emergency.

“Before I get to my second or third question, we could have help already on the way,” Foss said.

When change can save time, it could save a life.

“Change is very good,” Herbster said. “All in all, it’s gonna offer better life safety for our citizens.”

The software company that designed this system has been here to help launch the program. So far everything is running smoothly with the software.