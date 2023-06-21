OKC Woman Dead From Smoke Inhalation In Early Morning House Fire

-

A woman died from smoke inhalation, after her home caught fire while she was sleeping.

Southwest Binkley street was a chaotic scene Wednesday morning, but now, a screen door stands ajar and the inside of the home is empty. Neighbors say they knew something wasn’t right from the beginning.

"I was going to sleep this morning," neighbor Tiffany Austin said. "I kept hearing this popping noise."

It all started around 3 a.m. Austin and her fellow neighbor Korey Patterson said they knew something was off.

“So, I ran out to my kitchen and saw a whole bunch of smoke," Austin said.

"She told me there was smoke coming from there and she couldn't sleep so I said call the police, call 911," Patterson said.

They couldn't have imagined what happened next.

"We pulled her out, we performed CPR and some life saving measures,” Scott Douglas, public information officer for the OKC Fire Department, said. “She was transported to Baptist Hospital and she was pronounced dead there at Baptist Hospital."

He said the smoke in her home was overwhelming.

"When our firefighters opened the door, they were met with a lot of smoke and not a lot of fire," Douglas said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

"She did have working smoke detectors,” Douglas said. “We're assuming she was asleep given the time of night."

Douglas said firefighters found the homeowner, whose identity has not been released yet, lying on the ground at the back of the house.

"We ventilated the structure and located her and removed her from the home, but sadly she passed and she did not make it," Douglas said. "She had some smoke inhalation around her nose and around her mouth to where it looked like she took on a lot of smoke."

Her neighbors said they are heartbroken and wish their 911 call could have done more.