Scissortail Park Hosting OKC Pridefest This Weekend


Monday, June 19th 2023, 10:11 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Scissortail Park has released more information on this weekend's OKC Pridefest.

Organizers said there will be so many performances that they added a second stage.

Plus, there will be a community pharmacy zone, offering all kinds of resources.

The majority of the fun will take place in the upper portion of Scissortail Park. There are three areas designated for security.

Organizers said they hired extra security this year and added fencing around the stages for added protection.

For more information about the festivities, click here.
