Space Heater Safety Tips For The Winter Season

As the weather gets colder, authorities are sharing the dangers of space heaters and how to safely use them this winter.

By: News 9

The Tuttle Fire Department shared photos of a house fire they say was caused by a central heating unit.

The fire happened Friday morning, but firefighters were able to control the flames by ventilating through the roof.

Fortunately, there are no injuries to report.

But as colder weather arrives, Oklahoma City Fire is warning about the dangers of space heaters.

They say to keep a minimum three-foot distance from flammable materials on either side.

Plug heaters directly into wall outlets and avoid extension cords.

Always turn them off when leaving the room or going to bed.

Choose one with a thermostat that shuts off when overheating or tipping.

What are the best practices for using space heaters?

Follow manufacturer recommendations Plug them directly into wall outlets, not extension cords or power strips Keep space heaters at least 3 feet away from anything that could catch fire Monitor pets and children when in use



