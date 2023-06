By: News 9

American Red Cross Open In Lawton For Those Impacted By Severe Weather

-

The American Red Cross remains in Lawton on Saturday, offering shelter to those affected by a possible tornado on Thursday.

They're set up at the Great Plains Coliseum Annex.

Everyone's encouraged to bring personal items including medications, extra clothing and important documents and necessities for small children.

The shelter is open to anyone in need and all disaster assistance is free.