‘They Just Tore It To Pieces’: Police Investigate Stolen, Smashed ATM Found In Yukon

Oklahoma City Police are investigating after an entire ATM was ripped from the ground, hauled off and torn to pieces. Security footage of the incident was only shared with News9.

In the video shared by Oklahoma’s Credit Union, you can see somebody pull up in front of the ATM, and use a forklift to rip it off the ground, and then the forklift pulls the ATM out of the frame of the video.

Oklahoma City police say the thieves packed the stolen ATM into a truck and drove off.

“Whoever ran the machine knew what they were doing,” said Brian Campbell.

A few miles down the road, Brian Campbell got quite the surprise when he showed up to work early Thursday morning.

“He finds this thing smashed to pieces with our excavator here,” said Campbell.

Campbell owns Cambell’s sand and topsoil, and land in Yukon. He says the land is generally just used as a place to park their machinery, and isn’t usually occupied.

He says whoever stole the ATM, broke onto his Yukon property by ramming through their gate. Campbell says then, the thieves broke into his excavator and demolished the ATM.

“They just tore it to pieces here,” said Campbell. “They ripped this thing open like it wasn't any problem.”

Having dealt with breaking and entering in the past, Campbell says he and his workers started leaving the keys in the heavy machinery.

“If they want to use those machines they're going to do whatever they need to do to; break the windows and get inside these machines, it just causes more issues with me having to deal with insurance,” said Campbell.

Campbell says with it being a somewhat desolate area, he is used to people dumping trash or stealing from him, but he never imagined something like this would happen.

“Once I saw this I thought- well that's kind of a big deal,” said Campbell.

Oklahoma City Police is investigating, and asks anybody with information on the incident to reach out to crimestoppers.

Below is the statement from President & CEO of Oklahoma's Credit Union Luann Schmiedel:

On Thursday, June 15th around 5:00 am the ITM (Interactive Teller Machine) was stolen from an Oklahoma’s Credit Union’s branch, located at 7230 NW Expressway.

We are actively working through the process with local and federal authorities. It appears to have been carried out by an organized group. We have no additional details at this time.

The branch is open and doing business as usual.