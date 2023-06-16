Perryton Dealing With Debris Clean-Up Following Tornado, Strong Storms

-

A tornado in a North Texas town killed at least three people and left more than a hundred people injured on Thursday night.

Friday morning, townspeople had cleanup underway. Others from neighboring areas brought by trailers to help haul off debris.

“If the debris hadn’t hit us, we might’ve been ok,” said Troy Boucher, who lives in Perryton.

Boucher’s house was mostly left intact. But metal sheeting, power lines and splintered wood scattered his yard.

His truck and van were totaled.

“We’re supposed to have more storms here next week, so it’s very important to get everything boarded up,” he added.

Julias Lebisi was in her ground-floor apartment when the storm hit. Parts of her roof are missing, and her ceiling lights are now hanging by a thread.

“It was very strong,” she said.

A command center had been set up at the county’s law enforcement center, just a couple blocks from some of the worst of the damage.

Power crews were also present and active in the area on Friday.

Boucher said the town is good about helping each other back on their feet, and he doesn’t doubt they’ll be on their way to recovery soon.

“When they finished, they just went on and helped somebody else,” he said about the town. “And I really appreciate that.”