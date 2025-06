FEMA, Small Business Administration open resource center in Norman to aid victims of March wildfires. Essential recovery assistance at Little Axe Middle School today.

By: Allyson Luckie

-

FEMA and the Small Business Administration are opening a resource center Thursday in Norman for victims of the March wildfires.

SEE ALSO: Extended Coverage of the March Wildfires

The two organizations will be providing information, loan information and other disaster resources.

The center will open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Little Axe Middle School.