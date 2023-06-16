Yukon Officer Performs Tactical Vehicle Intervention On 2-Time Pursuit Suspect

-

A suspect attempted to outrun Yukon Police Wednesday while driving 120 miles per hour on the interstate.

Officers arrested William Pruett after his SUV crashed on Interstate 40. The Yukon Police Department Friday released the officer’s body camera footage of the crash.

“That person was going over 120 miles per hour,” Major Zach Roberson with the Yukon Police Department said.

The officer pursuing Pruett had his body camera rolling at the moment of impact. The officer used a tactical vehicle intervention to stop the suspect. Pruett's SUV spun and then flipped, coming to rest on the side next to the barrier in the middle of I-40 near Council Road.

“We don’t do TVIs when those take place during heavy traffic,” Roberson said. “Those are not recommended to do because it is a dangerous maneuver to stop the person that’s fleeing away.”

Roberson said because of the danger involved was the reason officers terminated a pursuit with a vehicle matching the description one week ago. They believed Pruett was driving.

“It happened in the middle of the afternoon,” Roberson said. “Again, a lot more people on the road.”

This time did not end well for the suspect police said was wanted on multiple felony warrants. Pruett had to climb out of the passenger side door and was handcuffed once he was on the ground. Officers searched the vehicle and found what appeared to be a gun.

“It’s a toy,” the officer said.

Police said they found drugs inside Pruett’s vehicle. The pursuit suspect was booked into the Canadian County jail after he was medically cleared from a metro hospital.