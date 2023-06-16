18-Year-Old Suspect Arrested After Crash, Pursuit In Stillwater

By: News 9, News On 6

An 18-year-old suspect was arrested after a crash and pursuit Friday in Stillwater.

Stillwater Police said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop at around 1:44 p.m. near East 14th Avenue and South Perkins Road.

Police said the suspect eluded officers and continued traveling westbound on 14th Avenue and went through several neighborhoods before striking a telephone pole.

The pursuit was called off because of the suspect’s high rate of speed through city streets.

At around 2:09 p.m., police received a call about a suspicious male hiding near West 12th Avenue and South Western Road.

The suspicious man was identified as the suspect Brandon Lee Rhoads, 18, from the pursuit, and he was taken into custody.

Rhoads was arrested and booked on the complaints of felony eluding, assault with a dangerous weapon, operating a motor vehicle without a license, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.