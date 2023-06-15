Oklahoma City Pools Experiencing Lifeguard Shortage

-

As pools prepare for summer to begin, Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation are looking to hire more lifeguards to be fully operational.

Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation said the shortage has been around every summer since the pandemic, but the situation looks to be getting better with 51 lifeguards already in the hiring process.

Robert Culverhouse, a spokesperson for OKC Parks and Recreation, said the department has ramped up marketing campaigns and pay raises to $13-$15 an hour.

Lifeguards at the Earlywine Aquatic Center said this is not just a fun job, but an important one.

“I like being out in the sun," lifeguard Conor McDaniel said. "It’s also just more fun keeping people safe and giving back to the community.”

Those interested in applying must be 16 years or older with basic swimming skills. Once hired, the department said they will take care of all the certifications needed.

“Communities depend on this stuff, and we need people," aquatics coordinator Adelle Swenson said. "The more people we can help, the better service we can provide.”

For this interested in applying, click here.