'I Like Our Odds': Sooner Fans Optimistic About OU Football's New SEC Schedule

The college football season may be two months away, but Sooner fans have more to look forward to after an announcement tonight.

Jordan Fremstad is live in Norman where fans got to see who Oklahoma will play when they join the SEC in 2024.

Perhaps the biggest game on the schedule will be Nick Saban and powerhouse Alabama coming to Norman.

Of course, Oklahoma will have a farewell tour in the Big Twelve this fall, but the excitement is building for a marriage with the toughest conference in college football.