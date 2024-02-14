Oklahoma City Baseball Club Single-Game Tickets On Sale

Wednesday, February 14th 2024, 10:33 am
Single-game tickets for the newly renamed Oklahoma City Baseball Club are on sale, the organization announced.
The defending Pacific Coast League champions host the Albuquerque Isotopes for their home opener at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on April 2.
The team says ticket prices range from $12 to $38.
