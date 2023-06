By: News 9

Construction To Begin At I-35, I-44 Junction In NE OKC

All southbound I-35 lanes will be closed at the I-44 junction Wednesday night as part of an ongoing construction project.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said crews will begin at around 8 p.m., and will be hanging beams in the area.

All lanes will reopen at 6 a.m. Thursday morning, according to ODOT.