Following National Championship Win, 2 Sooners Sign With OKC Spark

Recent national championship winners Haley Lee and Alex Stroko have signed on as the newest members of the Oklahoma City Spark.

The two join three other former Sooners, including all-time NCAA career home run leader Jocelyn Alo, in the teams inaugural season.

The Spark's season begins on Thursday at 7 p.m.