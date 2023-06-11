By: News 9

Officials Search For Wanted Man In Maud After Crash During Pursuit

-

Officials are searching Sunday for a wanted man in Maud, Oklahoma, after they say he crashed his vehicle and fled on foot into a wooded area following a pursuit Saturday night.

City of Maud Police identified the suspect as Douglas Weber, 29, in a Facebook post.

Authorities say this began around 9 p.m. Saturday when Seminole County dispatch got a call about suspicious vehicle activity, with a description of the car.

Deputies responded and initiated a traffic stop, but they say Weber led them on a chase leading to Maud city limits.

Police say Weber crashed and bailed into a wooded area just north of the high school football field at about 9:30 p.m.

Several agencies set up a perimeter to begin a search. Maud officers began a man track and found signs of Weber in the area of North Grove Street, where the trail went cold.

Authorities used two IR drones to scan the area for several hours but found no signs of the suspect.

Police say that Weber is wanted by the Seminole County Sheriff's Department.

They advise you to not approach Weber if you see him, just call 911.

If you have more information, contact dispatch at 405-374-2235.