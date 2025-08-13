Man accused in Edmond shooting released, then re-arrested — why his alleged victim is demanding answers

Logan County man accused of shooting his girlfriend's estranged husband is back in jail. The victim, Andres Winslow, questions the circumstances of his release.

By: Sylvia Corkill

-

A Logan County man accused of shooting his girlfriend’s estranged husband last month is back in jail. His alleged victim is now questioning how the man was released from jail just 11 days after his initial arrest.

July 22: Police respond to Edmond shooting, suspect arrested

911 call: “I heard two shots in the parking lot…it kind of caught me off guard, it was right behind my window.”

July 22, Andres Winslow, a father of five, was gunned down in the parking lot of an Edmond plasma center. He stumbled into the business and pleaded for help.

911 call: “A gentleman walking in and was yelling ‘Help, help, I need help, he shot me, he shot me’”

Edmond police arrested Micah Hill at the scene. Hill was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center the same day.





Image Provided By: Oklahoma County Detention Center

Hill, who had been dating Winslow's estranged wife, claimed self-defense. Winslow was hospitalized, shot three times, once in the stomach, twice in the head. One of the bullets, too close to his spine for doctors to operate, remains lodged in his back.

“It felt like a dream and you’re like, 'oh, I got shot,'” said Andres Winslow, shooting survivor.

August 1: Micah Hill is formally charged in shooting

August 1: Oklahoma County Special Judge Tom Riesen signs the order of release for Hill.









August 2: Hill is released from Oklahoma County Detention Center

Hospitalized for over a week, Winslow went home to continue his recovery. Days later, while at home, he learned Hill was released from jail.

“It was like a spit in the face, just another black man shot, let him walk away with nothing, no repercussions, no bond, nothing?” said Winslow.

He says that for more than a week, with Hill's whereabouts unknown, he and his children lived in fear.

“I don’t know if he wants to finish the job. Now I got to fear for my life and my kids' lives? How fair is that to me? How fair is that to them?

News 9 learned that under Oklahoma jail standards, a person can be detained no longer than 10 days. Hill reached that benchmark, August charges were formally filed. However, a judge also signed his order of release that same day, allowing him to walk out of jail the following morning.

Despite the victim’s frustration, News 9 legal expert Irven Box said it’s not that uncommon if the timing of both documents, if filed on the same day, don’t align.

August 4: Warrant issued for Micah Hill’s arrest

August 11: Hill was arrested again

On Monday, August 11, Edmond police arrested Hill again, this time at a home in Logan County. Winslow says while he was never told exactly why Hill was released, he says, "Bottom line, it should have never happened."

“I hope this doesn’t happen to anybody else. They need to get their act together, or you’re going to put other people's lives in danger,” said Winslow.

Micah Hill was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.