Former Dippin’ Dots CEO Arrested On Assault Complaints In Nichols Hills

By: News 9

The former CEO of Dippin' Dots was arrested early Wednesday morning by Nichols Hills Police.

According to arrest documents, Scott Fischer was arrested at around 12:18 a.m. on the complaints of domestic assault and battery by strangulation, attempting to disrupt, prevent or interrupt a 911 call, public intoxication and indecent exposure.

In a statement sent to News 9, Fischer said "While things may not be as reported, and have been mid-represented. it is a regrettable matter that was not as reported. (sic)”

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more details.