Former Dippin’ Dots CEO Arrested On Assault Complaints In Nichols Hills


Friday, June 9th 2023, 12:22 pm

By: News 9


The former CEO of Dippin' Dots was arrested early Wednesday morning by Nichols Hills Police.

According to arrest documents, Scott Fischer was arrested at around 12:18 a.m. on the complaints of domestic assault and battery by strangulation, attempting to disrupt, prevent or interrupt a 911 call, public intoxication and indecent exposure.

In a statement sent to News 9, Fischer said "While things may not be as reported, and have been mid-represented. it is a regrettable matter that was not as reported. (sic)”

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more details.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 9th, 2023

June 15th, 2023

June 14th, 2023

June 14th, 2023

Top Headlines

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023