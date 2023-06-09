Guthrie Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Wife's Murder

By: News 9

Guthrie Man Scheduled To Be Sentenced After Wife's Murder

A Guthrie man found guilty in the shooting death of his wife in 2019 was sentenced to life in prison Friday.

Clyne Miles was arrested back after officers found his wife Robyn Miles dead inside their home.

When officers arrived on scene, they said Miles was outside of the home with a gunshot wound to the leg, and inside the home was Robin Miles, who was shot in the chest.

Miles pleaded guilty in April to second-degree murder and lewd acts with a corpse.