Oklahoma City's Newest Pedestrian Bridge Offers Scenic Loop For Cyclists And Joggers


Wednesday, June 7th 2023, 11:00 am



OKLAHOMA CITY -

Crews have installed a new 121-foot pedestrian bridge along Northwest Expressway and West Wilshire Boulevard. 

The City of OKC said the design concept represents the city and was modeled to represent classic cars from the ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s.

The bridge will connect the Lake Hefner and Lake Overholser Trail. The city has a designated path for walkers, runners and cyclists. 

"This will be a fantastic benefit for us cyclists, we can train around one big loop and have access to the river trails," Chris Brinkley, a cyclist, said.

It's a $5.3 million project paid for in part by the Better Streets, Safer City bond program.

