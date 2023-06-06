Norman Music Institute Providing The Joy Of Music For Everyone

-

The Norman Music Institute is where musicians of every age, every background and every ability come to learn, play and perform.

Opened in 2007, the institute gives voice and music lessons on pretty much every instrument.

“The only thing that we don’t really teach is bagpipes, we pretty much teach everything else,” founder and owner Dean Brown said.

With over 400 students and 40 teachers, they offer something other music lesson programs can’t.

“Private lessons happen everywhere but not that many places can produce the joy of live playing,” Brown said.

Once a month students and teachers come together and perform in front of a live audience.

“We do showcases every month, giving our students live playing experience so that they can take that outside of these walls,” Brown said.

The institute has hosted a spate of prominent artists at these showcases.

“We’ve had Ringo Starr’s drummer, the drummers for Chicago, Jim Riley, the drummer for Rascal Flatts,” Brown said.

For Brown, it was important that the institute be a place of acceptance for everyone, including those with disabilities.

Students like Bo Cochran who has been coming to the program since he was nine and plays multiple instruments.

“Drums, guitar and piano,” Cochran said.

Cochran is autistic and has the ability to apply what he learns to multiple instruments.

“I usually play drums with my drumsticks and guitar with my hands, and piano are pretty much the same,” said Cochran.

“They want to feel special, and they are when they are here,” Brown said.

The stage is equipped with a ramp, and once the music starts, no one notices disabilities.

“Music provides them the forum to first feel accepted and normal and then they build their confidence,” Brown said.

Classes are available seven days a week at the institute at 2901 Broce in Norman. The showcases are once a month, for dates and times click here.