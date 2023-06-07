Africa: Among The Wild, Part 5

Tuesday, June 6th 2023, 8:17 pm
Conservation efforts of the Oklahoma City Zoo go beyond African partnerships. They believe there's a partnership with each person that enters the gates.
As leadership sees it, part of the zoo’s purpose is to help guests build a connection with the animals and to help them understand what is happening with their counterparts in the wild.
They hope to light a spark in those both young and old, a desire to preserve these species for future generations.
