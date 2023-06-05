Police Connect Deadly Motorcycle Crash To NE OKC Murder Investigation

-

Police linked a fatal motorcycle crash to a murder that both happened late Sunday night in northwest Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Police responded to a home on what they described as an unknown trouble call, where they found a woman dead inside.

Shortly after police were notified of the text, they received a call about a motorcycle crash near I-44 and Western.

“They found a female there, deceased. She appeared to have been beaten to death,” Master Sgt. Gary Knight with Oklahoma City Police Department said.

Knight said the suspect, Ernest Harlow, sent a text to a relative indicating that he had killed somebody and was planning to take his own life.

“A motorcycle had apparently just run right into a cable barrier at a high rate of speed killing the driver,” Knight said. “That driver turned out to be the suspect in the homicide.”

Police have not released the name of the female victim, pending a notification of next of kin; however, News9 spoke to a man who claims the victim was his sister.

“He knew what he did was wrong, and he probably couldn't live with his conscience knowing what a good soul my sister was,” Norton said. “Not much justice left.”

Norton said his sister was loved by all who knew her and did not deserve what happened to her last night.

“She's going to be missed for sure,” Norton said.

News9 also spoke to neighbors near the crime scene this morning. They were shocked when they heard what happened.

“Horrible- very horrible,” Amber Thacker said. “It's shocking. Very shocking. I can't believe that.”

Thacker described herself as the neighborhood watch dog, and said she lived on a relatively quiet street. She said the two people living inside the home, Harlow and the victim, were seen and heard arguing multiple times—but Thacker never imagined something like this would happen.

“Nothing ever happens except at this house,” Thacker said.

Norton said as he and his family grieve the loss of his sister, he’s trying to hold on to the positive memories he has of her.

“I'm just sad to see it come to this type of ending. She didn't deserve that in any shape, form or fashion, but she's in my heart and she always will be,” Norton said. “We'll be together again, I'm sure of that.”

Anybody with information on the incident is asked to reach out to Oklahoma City Police.