Several Gang Members Take Plea Deals In Connection To 2021 Homicide

Several people charged in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Konner Huckeby were supposed to stand trial Monday morning, but that did not happen. Court documents show six people pleaded guilty.

Officers found Huckeby's body on the side of the road on Southwest 44th Street and South Richland Road back in November 2021.

Prior to his murder, police said they learned he was staying at the Extended Stay America Hotel and was in contact with Danielle Velez.

Court documents said Velez lured Huckeby out of his hotel to sell him fentanyl. According to the surveillance video, officers said Huckeby got in a white truck. The video showed that the truck sped off, and police said it looked like someone was trying to get out.

According to an arrest warrant, this was all organized by Kyle Morris, an inmate in the Davis Correctional Facility. Morris is a member of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood gang.

Investigators said he was able to access other gang members using a cell phone to orchestrate carrying out the hit.

Court documents said Justin Shaw murdered Huckeby and it was part of his initiation into UAB.

The documents also said Shaw, along with several others, were in that white truck. Shaw entered a guilty plea for five charges.

Five others charged took plea deals as well. Those facing first-degree murder charges received life sentences.

Shaw received four life sentences and five years for gang association. His sentences will be suspended after 40 years.