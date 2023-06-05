Police Identify Human Remains Found In Woodward Drainage Ditch

By: News 9

Police have identified human remains that were found on Monday in Woodward.

According to a report from Woodward News, Woodward Police said they were called to the scene after human remains were found near Oklahoma Avenue and 34th Street.

Woodward Police told News 9 that the remains were found in a drainage ditch by someone who was walking by.

Police identified the remains as Carroll Lyndon "Lennie" Eagan, who had been reported missing since December 11, 2022.

The remains appeared to have washed down to the culvert to the storm drain by heavy rainfall, police said.

Police do not suspect there was any foul play.

The remains were transported to Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.

﻿Read the report from Woodward News by clicking here.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more details.