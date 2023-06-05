By: News 9

OKC Mayor David Holt Elected As President Of US Conference Of Mayors

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt has been elected to serve as the 2025-2026 president of the United States Conference of Mayors.

Holt will become the 83rd president of the organization during the annual meeting in the summer of 2025.

Holt released the following statement after the announcement:

“I am incredibly grateful and excited for the honor of serving in these roles. Mayors are the most visionary, effective and unifying leaders in our country right now, and the opportunity to represent them is an opportunity I am very grateful to have. I thank my fellow mayors for their belief in me. This also presents an opportunity to tell Oklahoma City’s story, and it’s a reminder to Oklahoma City that we have an incredible platform as America’s 20th-largest city.”

According to a news release sent to News 9, Holt will become the first Native American president of the organization.

During the first year in office, the president will speak for the nation's mayors.

Holt is the second Oklahoma City mayor to be elected in the position after Mick Cornett served from 2016 to 2017.

