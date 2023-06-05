Church Files Lawsuit To Separate From Another OKC Church

By: News 9

Church Files Lawsuit To Separate From United Methodist Church In Oklahoma City

A local church has filed a lawsuit to separate from the United Methodist Church to the Oklahoma Annual Conference.

This comes after First Church claims UMC has resisted requests to separate.

In May, more than 55 Oklahoma churches requested to end their affiliation with United Methodist Church, citing different beliefs on gay marriage and openly-gay clergy.

First Church, known for its inclusivity, is located near the site of the Oklahoma City Bombing.

It's asking that they retain ownership of the building, should the separation be granted.