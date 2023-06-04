'It's Empowering': 39th District Restaurant Welcomes All During Pride Month In Oklahoma City

'It's Empowering': 39th District Restaurant With Inclusive Environment Welcomes Everyone

39th Street is known for its social scene, but there hasn’t been an eating establishment in 25 years.

Now since its April 2023 opening, the Rainbow Bistro welcomes everyone with its inclusive environment.

"My daughter is nonbinary so I think this would be a great place to bring her," said a customer.

Unlike other businesses in the district, the Rainbow Bistro is for any age.

"You can literally throw a rock and hit a bar but I'm an eating establishment, so all ages are welcome here,” said owner Burl Beasley.

It's a space where customers and staff can be their true selves.

“I know what it’s like to be denied because you’re with your boyfriend, but I don't have to hide anymore,” said Beasley.

To celebrate Pride Month, the Bistro rolled out a special menu with foot-long hot dogs and rainbow slices of cake.

However, it means more than just a meal to some customers.

“It’s encouraging. It’s empowering. It makes me feel like we’re moving in the right direction as a state,” said a customer.

The June 4th Pride Parade is going to run right past the Rainbow Bistro's patio and the owner is renting tables to enjoy the view.

