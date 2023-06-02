Man Arrested, Accused Of Making Threats Toward Cleveland County Judge


Friday, June 2nd 2023, 6:54 pm

By: News 9


CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. -

A man accused of making threats toward a Cleveland County judge and resident has been arrested.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said Allan Randall Mullins, 36, was arrested on Friday after making threats in a video on social media.

The video was posted earlier this week before an arrest warrant was issued.

Deputies were able to locate Mullins and booked him into the Cleveland County Detention Center on four complaints of threatening an act of violence.
