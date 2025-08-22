Norman mother charged after toddler shot and killed with unattended gun

Norman mother, Sarah Grigsby, faces murder charges after toddler shooting accident. Experts underscore importance of gun safety practices.

By: Tevis Hillis

A Norman mother is facing second-degree murder charges after her toddler was shot and killed.

Norman Mother Arrest

25-year-old Sarah Grigsby was arrested last week. Investigators say one of her children got hold of her gun, and the gun went off. Court records show Grigsby has since bonded out of jail.

What Happened in Norman?

Grigsby told police she was putting away her pistol when the child grabbed it. Investigators, however, believe the gun had been left unattended for longer than she claimed.

Last month, police responded to a Norman home where a one-year-old had been shot. The child was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

Investigators say Grigsby admitted she left her pistol on a bedroom vanity. While her back was turned, her older child picked up the gun, climbed into the playpen, and it discharged. Grigsby told officers she usually keeps her gun locked in a safe or clipped to her—but police believe it was left unsecured longer than reported.

Gun Safety Tips from Experts

At Wilshire Gun, General Manager Tyler Miller emphasizes that safety starts with responsibility.

“As a gun owner, it is your responsibility to ensure your gun is maintained safely, utilized safely, and kept away from folks who don’t know how to use it.”

Miller also stresses the importance of teaching children about firearms when they are old enough to understand.

“The best thing you can do is train, talk, and communicate with your children—help them understand what a firearm is.”

Norman Police lead gun safety presentations for children each year through programs like Safety Town, Junior Police Academy, and the Police Activities League.

Miller adds that locking up firearms is one of the most important aspects of gun ownership.

“This is just a basic vault case—you can open it, secure your firearm or other valuables, and lock it safely.”

Gun locks and safes vary in price, but both Wilshire Gun and Norman Police can provide them free of charge.

Next Steps in Norman Mother Case

A court date for Sarah Grigsby has not yet been set.

Free gun locks are available at the front window of the Norman Police Department during regular business hours.