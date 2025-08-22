Passenger killed, driver critically injured in crash during pursuit with OKC police

Oklahoma City police pursuit results in fatal crash after alleged McDonald's armed robbery.

By: Jennifer Pierce

A pursuit with Oklahoma City police on Friday turned deadly. Police said two suspects crashed into the front yard of a southwest Oklahoma City home killing the passenger and sending the driver to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police said the initial call came in around 11 a.m. as a disturbance and a possible armed robbery of a person at a McDonald’s near Reno Avenue and south Meridian Avenue.

When officers responded to the scene at McDonalds, they said two suspects took off in a silver-colored car initiating a pursuit. Police said the pursuit went several miles before the suspects lost control and crashed the car, landing in the front yard of a home near south Portland Avenue and Newcastle Road.

Image Provided By: News 9

“As they were crossing 29th street and Newcastle there’s a large hump in the road,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “When they hit that hump they lost control, veered right and then ended up crashing on the east side of the road.”

Police said the passenger died at the scene. Officials have not released the names of those involved in the crash or what charges the driver could face. Details have not been released about the alleged armed robbery at McDonald’s.