Violent stabbing at Edmond dispensary leaves woman dead

A violent stabbing at a marijuana dispensary in Edmond left one woman dead Friday morning.

By: Deanne Stein

-

A woman is dead after a violent stabbing at an Edmond marijuana dispensary on Friday morning.

Officers were called to the Kush House dispensary on South Broadway just before 10 a.m. after a coworker dialed 911. That call painted a horrific scene, as the witness described the brutal attack to dispatchers.

“Coworker is currently being stabbed by a Black male,” the caller reported from inside the dispensary, according to dispatch audio from Broadcastify.

Initial Story: Woman dead after stabbing at Edmond business

Edmond Dispensary Stabbing

Edmond Police responded to the scene at 2100 South Broadway, where they found a woman with severe lacerations to her abdomen and multiple stab wounds to her back.

“It was a targeted, isolated attack," said Edmond Police public information officer Emily Ward. "It was a very vicious attack.”

Police say the suspect, 25-year-old Claytion Hill, did not flee and was taken into custody at the scene without incident. He was later transported to the Edmond Police Department for questioning.

Image Provided By: Edmond Police Department

The victim, a dispensary employee identified as 24-year-old Telah Jackson, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. She later died at the hospital.

People working at neighboring businesses said they were shaken by the violence happening so close. While they declined to speak on camera, some told reporters they’re now keeping their doors locked and surveillance systems running at all times.

Despite the nature of the attack, police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

“As far as public interest is concerned, there's no threat to public safety,” Ward said.

Police are still investigating what led up to the attack.