Empower Brands Recalls PowerXL Juicer Due To Physical Hazards

By: News 9

Empower Brands is recalling its PowerXL Self-Cleaning Juicers after reports of laceration and ingestion hazards.

The juicer can rupture during use, posing laceration risks or leaving small, hazardous particles in the juice, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Consumers are asked to stop using the device immediately.

To receive a full refund, consumers can call Empower Brands at 866-606-2441 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT on weekdays, email juicerrecall@brandprotectplus.com, or visit their website and click on "Safety Recall Notice" at the top of the page.