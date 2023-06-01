By: News 9

OSBI Turn Over Ringling Schools Investigation To Jefferson Co. DA

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has turned over it's report on Ringling Public Schools to the Jefferson County District Attorney.

The investigation comes after multiple students accused Ringling High School football coach and principal Phillip Koons of abuse and civil rights violations.

Some students said Koons forced them to do "up-down" exercises naked and used racial slurs towards them.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education said it is tracking the investigation.