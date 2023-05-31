Family Drops Lawsuit In 2021 Pool Party Drowning Case

By: News 9

A family dropped a civil lawsuit filed against the homeowners where an 18-year-old drowned at a pool party in 2021.

The charges were dropped with prejudice meaning they can't be refiled. A legal expert tells News 9 it's highly likely the two sides settled outside of court in an effort to get justice for Toyin Amuda.

Amuda's family was asking for more than $10,000 from homeowners Jill and Bradley Rouse nearly a year and a half after Amuda died while at a pool party at their house.

In 2021, the family spoke out begging for answers.

“Just come out and tell the truth about what really happened in that compound. Please come forward,” Toyin’s father Adeleke Amuda said.

The Medical Examiner's office ruled Amuda's death an accidental drowning.

Toyin’s brother Ade Amuda said, “Everyday that we wake up, we wake up asking ourselves if this was real because we believe that this was 100 percent preventable.”

The lawsuit said Amuda's death was a result of "carelessness, recklessness and negligence." It goes on to say Toyin could not swim and the homeowners "failed to make timely attempts to save Toyin's life."

“He was filled with love, so much passion, he was humble, he was also gentle, well-known and the most respectable person you will meet at 18 years old,” Ade Amuda said.

According to court documents, there were around 22 underage people at the house and there were only three adults. It also details the witnesses who told deputies that partygoers were drinking and smoking.

The Sheriff’s Office said their investigation is complete and they’ve turned over their findings to the District Attorney’s Office.

News 9 is still waiting to hear back from the DA's office.