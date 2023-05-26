OU Softball Defeats Clemson, 9-2

By: News 9

OU Softball is one step closer to the Women’s College World Series after their win against Clemson on Friday, 9-2.

If the Sooners win another game, they will advance to the Women’s College World Series.

In the first inning, Haley Lee hit a sacrifice fly to center, and Jayda Coleman scored.

The second inning saw Grace Lyons score and Alynah Torres to second on a passed ball by Kinzie Hansen.

In the fourth inning, Cydney Sanders homered to left center, and Hansen scored.

During the fifth inning, Lee homered to center, and Rylie Boone, Coleman and Tiare Jennings scored.

Also in the fifth inning, Alyssa Brito homered right to center.