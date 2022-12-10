USPS’ Operation Santa Program Accepting Letters


Saturday, December 10th 2022, 10:29 am

By: News 9


Operation Santa allows children and families to send letters to Santa, and individuals can adopt letters and send heartfelt gifts on Santa’s behalf.

Operation Santa Is celebrating their 110th anniversary this year and still accepting letters.

Those wanting to request can until Dec. 12, and those wanting to adopt letters have until Dec. 19.
