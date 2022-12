By: News 9

'The Nutcracker' Returns To OKC Civic Center Music Hall

“The Nutcracker” is coming to the Oklahoma City Civic Center Music Hall Saturday afternoon.

The first show starts at 2 p.m., and shows run through Dec. 18.

The executive director for the OKC Ballet, Jo Lynne Jones, joined News 9’s Saturday morning newscast to discuss the show.

