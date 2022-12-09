Man Detained After Multiple Buses Catch Fire At Southern Nazarene University

A scary situation Friday morning after three buses on Southern Nazarene University's campus caught fire.

Now, clean up and an investigation is underway.

Bethany and Warr Acres fire departments responded to the scene at 7 a.m.

The fires happened behind the Sawyer Center near Northwest 39th Expressway and North Donald Avenue.

Southern Nazarene Police also responded to the scene.

Students, employees and other university personnel were not in danger.

A firefighter on the scene did suffer a minor injury to their hand.

Campus police said they detained one person.